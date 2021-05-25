Fox News host calls for COVID 'commission' that could pin 590,000 deaths on Trump

Fox News host Bret Baier on Tuesday suggested that Democrats should push for a new independent commission to investigate why over half a million Americans have died of COVID-19 -- but the result could be problematic for former President Donald Trump.

During a Fox News segment on the origins of COVID-19, host John Roberts asked Baier if the White House would push for Congress to investigate the deaths of thousands of Americans.

"It doesn't look like they're going to do that," Baier said. "You know, when you're dealing with something this big, one would think it would at least raise to the level of the January 6th commission up on Capitol Hill as far as importance with all the people who died and with a lot of responsibility in the lap of China."

Roberts noted that an investigation into the COVID-19 response could implicate Trump.

"590,000 Americans have died of it," Roberts said. "Democrats love to say it's President Trump's fault but this thing came from somewhere and maybe it would be a good idea to find out where it came from."

