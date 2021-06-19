Fox News now has a conspiracy theory that vindicates both Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Friday returned to his debunked conspiracy theory that it was actually the FBI — not Trump and his supporters — who were responsible for the January 6th insurrection.

After Carlson interviewed Glenn Greenwald, the host wondered if maybe the FBI set up not just Donald Trump supporters, but also Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

"It does kind of make you wonder about Matt Gaetz, actually. Remember Matt Gaetz? He was engaged in child sex trafficking," Carlson said with a mocking voice.

"We know that Matt Gaetz kind of went after the national security state, repeatedly, and then they told us that he was a child sex trafficker — maybe he is, we don't know," Carlson said.

"But if he is, why hasn't he been charged yet?" Carlson asked. "Anyone wonder that?"

"What is going on here?" he asked.

