Fox News cuts away from ‘Save America’ rally after Don Jr.’s expletive-laden, anti-trans rant
Donald Trump Jr. (Screengrab)
Fox News was airing Donald Trump's "Save America" rally live on Wednesday morning when the president's son, Don Jr., went on a bizarre, expletive-laden, anti-transgender rant. "To all of you red-blooded patriotic Americans, thank you for being in this fight with us," Don Jr. told the crowd. "Thank you for standing up to the bullshit. Amen and a-woman, right?" he said, mocking Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's opening prayer from Sunday, which was a tribute to the record number of women serving in the new Congress. When the crowd booed, Don Jr. added: "I know, but that shows you literally the mentality of where the Democrat Party is, right? I think I put it up on my Instagram, which is being censored to hell right now, but I put it up yesterday. They spent money on a study, that came to the incredible conclusion yesterday, that trans women playing in female sports have a competitive advantage. No shit! Who could have seen that coming? I had no idea!" At that point, even State TV dropped its live feed. Watch: