Fox News cuts away from ‘Save America’ rally after Don Jr.’s expletive-laden, anti-trans rant

Fox News finally pulls out of Don Jr's unhinged Stop the Steal speech as he starts profanely railing about trans women and gender-specific terms. pic.twitter.com/Z3CaAbXcXR— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 6, 2021
Don Jr. is bashing a study about trans women in sports... 350,000 Americans have died of Covid. Perhaps this is why the Trumps need to go back under their rock... or prison cell.— Addie May (@everlovinaddie) January 6, 2021
OMG, immediately after @DonaldJTrumpJr bashes the trans-community in his speech, the song played is 'Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding' by @eltonofficial, at the #SaveAmericaMarch, and then 'Macho Man' by @WeVillagePeople... #suitablemusic I wonder how they feel about that!— Eric klaver (@Erbie) January 6, 2021
@DonaldJTrumpJr Your speech wasn't inspiring me too much until you out of nowhere started talking about trans women and a competitive advantage in sports and getting maniacally upset. Really stirring stuff. Thanks, Churchill Jr!— Stringer Bull (@Rajijos) January 6, 2021