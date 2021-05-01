'Poisonous' Fox hosts leveled for inciting 'confused and angry' viewers to commit violence

This week, progressive PAC Meidas Touch released a damning new ad going after Fox News hosts for their "poisonous" influence in radicalizing Americans to the far right.
"The lonely. The alienated. The sad, and the angry," said the narrator, over shots of heavily armed militants. "In every country torn by strife, violence, and hardship, men and women are drawn to extremist leaders promising to take on the enemies of their people. In America, some of our lost souls respond in a similar way to the call of influential voices. But instead of militant preachers or radical clerics, every single night in America, they can listen to our own angry advocates of division and conspiracy."
The words were overlaid with shots of Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, and Bret Baier.
"Confused, angry people hear the call of those voices, and take on the camouflage of warriors to threaten and even kill civilians," continued the ad. "The radicalized Republican Party and the twisted people on TV who speak for them use the very same language of intolerance and rage to provoke those alienated people, actively pouring kerosene on the fire of social unrest. And until we all reject these poisonous voices, the result will inevitably be escalating violence and tragedy."
The images cut to scenes from the January 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, and the #ResignRepublican hashtag.
Watch below:
Voices www.youtube.com