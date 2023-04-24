Fox News digs up an inconvenient fact after Trump rants about ‘transgender insanity’

Donald Trump in 2012 allowed a non-binary beauty queen to compete in his Miss Universe competition, a move that comes in stark contrast to the rhetoric he now routinely uses and the current attitude of the Republican party.
Trump in 2012 overturned a decision by the Miss Universe organization disqualifying 23-year-old Jenna Talackova, a Canadian model who the group wanted to ban from the competition, saying she isn’t a “naturally born” female, Fox News reports.
Trump in an announcement that he was allowing Talackova to compete for Miss Canada said the decision brought his group in compliance with Canadian law.
"We let her in," Trump said in an April 4, 2012 video.
"We’ll see what happens. Maybe she’ll do well, maybe she won’t. You have 58 different girls trying to be Miss Canada. It’ll be very interesting to see what happens. If for some reason she should win, well, then she has to win the Miss Universe contest. Everybody wants to be Miss Universe. I don’t think it’s going to be easy."
Talackova did not win.
The Miss Universe organization in 2013 announced a policy change allowing non-binary women to compete in all competitions after holding meetings with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).
GLAAD spokesperson Herndon Graddick sang the former president’s praises after the decision, the report said.
"We appreciate that [Trump] and his team responded swiftly and appropriately," Graddick said.
Trump didn’t immediately respond to the network’s question over whether he stands by his 2012 decision.
During his presidency Trump opposed most LGBTQ rights legislation and continues to use rhetoric the group perceives to be hostile, the report said.
The former president last week said during an NRA convention said if elected to the presidency he would order the FDA to “investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even violence."
"Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA – and it’s going to happen quickly – to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even violence,” he said.