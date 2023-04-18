Cashing in on Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News
Maria Bartiromo, moderator of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate arrives on stage at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on January 14, 2016 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking a $1.6 billion payout in its defamation case against Fox News, but others are hoping to cash in on the conservative cable network's misfortunes, too.

At least two journalists are hoping to land big paydays at Fox’s expense, The Daily Beast reports.

Author Michael Wolff is under contract for Sky News UK to work as a commentator on the case and is currently in talks for book deal about the case, the report said.

Also, former CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter last week announced plans to release a sequel to his 2020 bestseller “Hoax” later this year. “Network of Lies” is expected to be released in November.

Fox rival Newsmax, meanwhile, has been mum on the Dominion case, the report said, noting the right-wing cable channel hasn’t mentioned the case in nearly a month.

Newsmax is likely to ignore the case in its coverage due to its own legal issues with Dominion, the report said.

A network source told The Beast: “I mean if we lost that case, Newsmax would be gone.”

SmartNews