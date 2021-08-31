Ex-Fox analyst hilariously dishes on his old network: 'These people are freaks'

Retired Lt. Col. Ralph Peters described working as a Fox New military analyst during the Trump administration in a new expose by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The special was titled, "Fox and the Big Lie: Trump returns to campaign trail amid 'stolen election' lawsuits."

"The green room over the last several years into the Trump administration, when I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful," Peters said of the room where TV talking heads wait for their time in front of the cameras.

"The Green Room started to be like the bar scene in the first Star Wars film," he explained. "These people are freaks. Ah, and then you realize, you're one of the freaks!"

What do you mean by freaks an off-camera Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter asked.

"People with no qualifications who could not even speak cogently, who could only speak the lines they'd memorized praising Trump, as though he were a heathen God that had to be appeased with slavish rhetoric," Peters explained.

Watch the full investigation: