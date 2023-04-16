Fox News host calls out GOPer's George Soros lie: 'He did not give money directly to Bragg'

Fox News host Eric Shawn fact-checked Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) live after the lawmaker suggested liberal billionaire George Soros was directly funding New York County District Attorney General Alvin Bragg.

Van Drew told Shawn that he disagreed with Bragg, the prosecutor of former President Donald Trump's felony criminal case.

According to the lawmaker, Bragg was prosecuting the wrong people because Soros funds him.

"You see it in Washington," Van Drew said. "You see it in Seattle. You see it in New York. These are George Soros-funded people."

"Soros does give money," Shawn interrupted. "He says he did not give money directly to Bragg. He gave money to an organization that supports Bragg. But you do have a point."

As the interview ended, Van Drew suggested Soros was behind the rising crime.

"Bragg is the centerpiece for it," Van Drew insisted. "Man, he is just the guy that represents it all, along with his buddy George Soros."

"Well, I don't know if they're buddies," Shawn replied.

"He gave them money. In a sneaky way," Van Drew asserted.

"Alright," the Fox News host laughed. "We'll see what comes out of the hearing."

Van Drew said he would attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing held in New York on Monday. Committee members expect testimony from "victims" of Bragg's policies.

George Soros reportedly contributed to an organization that supported Bragg's campaign, but there is no evidence that the billionaire directly contributed to the district attorney's campaign or office.

