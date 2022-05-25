Fox News guest suggests equipping classrooms with 'ballistic blankets' instead of taking away guns

In the wake of yet another horrific mass shooting at an elementary school, Fox News guests have been pitching new ways to keep children safe -- but none of them involve limiting American citizens' access to deadly firearms.

As The Daily Beast reports, former FBI agent Maureen O’Connell told Fox News' Bret Baier on Tuesday that it may be time to provide armed security at every school across the country, and also to give children equipment to protect themselves.

"Instead of parents buying their kids all these tools and toys and games, invest in the classroom to make it safer," she said, and then floated the idea of buying "blankets that you can put up on the wall that are colorful and beautiful—but they’re ballistic blankets."

Fox News host Sean Hannity, meanwhile, suggested militarizing elementary schools with armed security.

“People -- retired military, retired law enforcement -- outside the perimeter of every school in the country, they can donate their time, we can offer them tax breaks, no income tax in the state, no income tax federally, 10 hours a week and we can have every school in America covered,” Hannity said. “People around the perimeter, people in the halls, first responders there — we don’t have to worry about police response times.”

Other nations that have experienced horrific mass shootings, including Norway and Australia, responded by implementing strict controls on access to firearms and have not experienced any such incidents since.