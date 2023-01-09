Watch: Fox News host accuses Biden of 'clearing his throat' to 'pressure' border official

Fox News host Harris Faulkner accused President Joe Biden of threatening a border official by merely clearing his throat.

Following Biden's visit to El Paso, Faulkner suggested that Biden had used his power as president to threaten an official at a Salvation Army migrant center.

"How many folks do you have coming through? It varies week to week, day to day, but how many people do you have coming through?" Biden asked.

"The number is different," the official replied. "We have been serving up to 1,000 for one day."

"I'm trying to get a sense of the flow," Biden replied. "The average."

"The average, I would say, three to four hundred," the official confirmed.

Following the clip, Faulkner exclaimed: "The president pressured him!"

"The man told him 1,000 people a day and then the president did a re-ask and cleared his throat and, I don't know, is that the kind of pressure it takes to get somebody to then change their number?" the Fox News host opined.

From the clip, it was not clear that Biden had cleared his throat or that the border official was intimidated.

Watch the video below from Fox News.