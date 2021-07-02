Tucker Carlson compares vaccines to a cult drinking Kool-Aid in attack against Jill Biden
On Thursday, Fox News' Tucker Carlson devoted several minutes to an attack on First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, taking special umbrage at a fashion magazine piece on her in which she promoted vaccines — and likened the whole thing to cult behavior at Jonestown, or worship of the Kim family in North Korea.

"In one scene from the Vogue piece, Dr. Jill cradles the arms of nervous women who get the jab," said Carlson. "'Look at me,' she coos reassuringly. 'It doesn't hurt.' That's right. It's only Kool-Aid. Drink the whole cup. As Dr. Jill puts it with her signature modesty, you try to lift up other people."

"Who is this amazing woman?" sneered Tucker sarcastically. "This servant, saint, humanitarian genius medical missionary who somehow has managed to stay beguilingly sexy at 69? What did America do to deserve her? Well thankfully, Vogue answers that question. Dr. Jill, the magazine declares, is a, quote, 'joy multiplier.' She multiplies joy. That's what she does! It's who she is. And by the way, Dr. Jill also shot an 18 on the golf course last week. Played the whole round in 22 minutes between vaccinations and international treaty signings. It was a typical day for Dr. Jill. Back in North Korea, they must have read the latest issue of Vogue with their jaws open ... that might be too far even for the Kim family. North Korea may be a hermit kingdom, but even they're not that stupid."

