Fox News slams Biden for riding a bicycle: 'Just compare it to President Donald Trump'

Fox News presented a segment on Monday which criticized President Joe Biden for exercising by riding a bicycle.
After Biden was seen riding a bicycle in Delaware over the weekend, Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked Rachel Campos-Duffy to comment on the president's health.
"Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding job in the whole world and he simply does not have the mental or physical stamina to do this job," Campos-Duffy opined as Fox News played a video of Biden riding his bike.
"That is why his handlers and his wife, who by the way look increasingly like Visiting Angels, have to schedule in these senior breaks for him so he can take naps and go for bike rides because he can't concentrate on the job the way he should," she said.
Campos-Duffy added: "I mean, just compare it to President Donald Trump, who worked these long, long hours and had impromptu hourlong pressers with the media."
The Washington Post reported in 2019 that Trump had spent a third of his presidency at his properties, where he played hundreds of rounds of golf.
"Over the course of his presidency, Trump has visited a Trump-owned or branded property on three out of every 10 days," the report noted.
Trump, however, was never spotted riding a bicycle.
