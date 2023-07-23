Fox News anchor defines Jan. 6 as an 'insurrection' in report about new Trump indictments
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Jon Scott reported that the attacks of Jan. 6 amounted to an "insurrection" ahead of possible new charges for former President Donald Trump.

"It appears that former President Donald Trump faces more legal trouble, this time regarding the January 6th insurrection," Scott said during a report on Sunday.

"Even Mr. Trump says he expects to be indicted, posting about it on Truth Social earlier this week, suggesting the move is political," he added.

In an interview later in the hour, conservative radio host Tony Katz rebuked Scott.

"You can have primetime hearings about Jan. 6, which was a riot, not in insurrection," he complained.

