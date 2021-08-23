Fox News host demands Kamala Harris go to Afghanistan because the Taliban 'hunts women'

Fox News host Harris Faulkner demanded that Vice President Kamala Harris be sent to Afghanistan because the Taliban "hunts" women.

Faulkner made the remarks on Monday after Harris said that the U.S. is concerned about women in the country because the nation's capital was taken over by the Taliban.

"Why doesn't she go to Afghanistan?" Faulkner asked in a somber tone. "I mean, if she really cares about women."

"Biden told her to be the last person in the room on Afghanistan so she owns it," the Fox News host continued. "And with a country that is literally so bloodthirsty for its women right now, we have such a high-profile woman breaking barriers and all with Kamala Harris. We can't find a detail to get her someplace safely into Afghanistan?"

Faulkner insisted that the vice president's trip to Afghanistan is "needed."

"Gosh, wouldn't that be a moment? Wouldn't it be a moment to see the nation's female vice president set down in a country that hunts us women like bugs under their shoe?" she remarked. "They just want to kill us. They just want us to capitulate to their every need, which includes slavery."

"Wouldn't that be amazing?" Faulkner added.

Watch the video below from Fox News.