Fox News lets GOP lawmaker say Biden is 'supposedly' president without correction

Fox News host Harris Faulkner declined to correct Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) after she suggested that Joe Biden might not be the president of the United States.

Faulkner kicked off a Tuesday segment by slamming Biden for making a "gaffe" as he spoke about a recent mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Biden said that authorities had not released the name of the alleged shooter but a person of interest had been named by the time he spoke.

"He also had to read off a card," Faulkner said, letting out a dramatic sigh. "We put so much on the shoulders of our leaders. And I don't think that's unfair. He wanted the job and he's got it now."

"Yes," Cammack agreed. "Think about this, Harris. They supposedly campaigned for this job, supposedly 81 million people voted and this is what we have, a bumbling, stumbling, so-called commander-in-chief."

Faulkner did not correct Cammack's suggestion that Biden might not be the legitimate president.

The lawmaker went on to blast recent legislation that is designed to curb mass shootings.

"It is more important for them to talk about their so-called political wins, that fancy so-called gun reform package and we see just how much it's actually done," she said, taking a victory lap over the Highland Park shooting.

Watch the video below from Fox News.