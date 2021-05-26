Fox News guest: Mass shooters are people who 'probably got vaccinated'
Fox News/screen grab

A Fox News guest speculated that mass shootings had increased in the United States because criminals "probably got vaccinated."

Retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan made the remarks on Fox News following a mass shooting in San Jose that left at least eight people dead. The remarks were shared on Twitter by Justin Baragona.

"In a rational world where there's respect for law enforcement, say, pre-the summer of love 2020, you would think there would be more nuanced response in terms of opening a shooting, an active shooting right next door to where there's... law enforcement," the retired detective said. "But the rules have changed. You know, crimes are no longer illegal. There's no longer enforcement of lots of laws -- and the empowerment of these active shooters."

Brosnan went on to connect the shooting to COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Once COVID starts to lift, cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations," he said. "You can be sure they probably got vaccinated. They were just scared to come out."

"They're coming back and you see the numbers don't lie," Brosnan added. "The shootings are up dramatically, skyrocketing actually on active shootings throughout the United States as we've come through this pandemic."

