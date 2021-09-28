Journalism professor posts hilarious history of Fox News's worst and most misleading graphs

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday displayed a graph on his show that seemed to show the number of Americans identifying as Christian had collapsed over the last decade.
However, the actual percentage only showed a modest decline from 77 percent to 65 percent, even though Carlson's graph made the decline appear far steeper than it was, as seen below.
lol this bar graph makes it look like the number is 1/3 what it used to be but its not https://t.co/736kR5nSDA— Andrew Lawrence (@Andrew Lawrence) 1632787324.0
Columbia Journalism School professor Bill Grueskin responded to this by thanking Carlson for giving him yet another bad Fox News graph that he could show his students as an example of what not to do when presenting data.
He then went through a series of terrible Fox News graphs, including one that tried to show the top marginal tax rate exploding under former President Barack Obama, even though the actual increase was from 35 percent to 39.6 percent.
Their bar charts are always awesome 2/ https://t.co/ZTeVM8k4p1— Bill Grueskin (@Bill Grueskin) 1632789428.0
Another highlight included a pie chart whose percentages added up to over 160 percent.
When you get 193% of the pie 4/ https://t.co/XYvzbdcuTE— Bill Grueskin (@Bill Grueskin) 1632790023.0
The most bizarre and macabre graph, however, was a Fox Business graph that showed how the S&P 500 performed the week after a high-profile act of violence against a Black American.
Which violent act vs a Black man will really juice the S&P 500? 5/ https://t.co/4AET94aljW— Bill Grueskin (@Bill Grueskin) 1632790177.0