'SAD!' Fox News mocked for graphic outlining Biden's 'controversial' plans to build affordable housing

April Fools' Day is a nightmare for news trying to figure out if outlandish claims are accurate or part of the silliness that comes with the holiday for pranksters. After such a tough year with the country facing the pandemic and violence from attacks on Asian-Americans, a new set of mass shootings, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters. So those brands making jokes come at exactly the right time to take Americans away from facing our challenges even if just for a few minutes.

<p>Governments got in on the fun: </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7aa1bc4ce04eec992b77aceaad4febc3" id="614ac"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377627629084409858"><div style="margin:1em 0">delete ur account https://t.co/Gms5DxTv4t</div> — New Jersey (@New Jersey)<a href="https://twitter.com/NJGov/statuses/1377627629084409858">1617286996.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314e61e333b86ec88a9d74d3af3abdac" id="d64ce"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377612743377883139"><div style="margin:1em 0">Wow! While travelling on the surface of Mars, the Perseverance rover found the place where all the missing socks fr… https://t.co/TM7f80hPNg</div> — Canadian Space Agency (@Canadian Space Agency)<a href="https://twitter.com/csa_asc/statuses/1377612743377883139">1617283447.0</a></blockquote></div><p>The White House even <a href="https://www.daybook.com/jobs/zNy6BSHxdE92TkWi8" target="_blank">did a joke job posting for a dog trainer</a> for Major Biden. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="764c1c6a03094800eb32e1e253ddd008" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" id="53a33" loading="lazy" src="https://www.rawstory.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTk1MDQwMi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTQ0NDU5OH0.xqFZkDLtQU4f-b7uU4F4E0IIJgz7idoIzcnVM9TMcLo/image.png?width=980"/> </p><p><br/></p><p>Then there are the brands who came up with strange combinations of their products: </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="89fa867517c0742384e290d66a071438" id="c2242"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377606683317444610"><div style="margin:1em 0">Scary how many of you actually wanted to try these yesterday #AprilFools https://t.co/TyQKiVrrEP</div> — Bud Light (@Bud Light)<a href="https://twitter.com/budlight/statuses/1377606683317444610">1617282002.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97a4a1c9304173f0a4fe4401ed4eb074" id="c258c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377259554946289666"><div style="margin:1em 0">POV: YOU JUST DISCOVERED THE CHEESY PLEASURE OF PERSONAL CARE. #VbyVelveeta. JOIN THE WAITLIST TODAY!… https://t.co/ZvfGOWcmI8</div> — Velveeta (@Velveeta)<a href="https://twitter.com/EatLiquidGold/statuses/1377259554946289666">1617199240.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="661a5f7b35a485312f7835418439bd2e" id="9a92f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377689984594014216"><div style="margin:1em 0">I like student loan debt and belly rubs April fools!!!!!!!!!! I only like belly rubs https://t.co/8zhufkAnph</div> — Bailey Warren (@Bailey Warren)<a href="https://twitter.com/FirstDogBailey/statuses/1377689984594014216">1617301863.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce5ea1c673c9fbf81dbd890444c82222" id="e38c2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377470832767815683"><div style="margin:1em 0">All kids into the pool! Adult Swim Jr begins tonight #adultswimjr https://t.co/zs9Y66Aofx</div> — adultswim (@adultswim)<a href="https://twitter.com/adultswim/statuses/1377470832767815683">1617249613.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="157644e408d581ce8bf3bc3e930f6d79" id="aea33"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377621896880066562"><div style="margin:1em 0">Happy #AprilFoolsDay from us and our friends at @peepsbrand. 😉 Who still would’ve tried it out? #CauliflowerPEEPS… https://t.co/CxvU2L3mWw</div> — Green Giant (@Green Giant)<a href="https://twitter.com/GreenGiant/statuses/1377621896880066562">1617285629.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@sarrasegway/video/6945811663094435077" class="tiktok-embed" data-video-id="6945811663094435077" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;"> <section> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@sarrasegway" target="_blank" title="@sarrasegway">@sarrasegway</a> Got sent these cauliflower peeps in the mail, so I ate them <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/allrecipes" target="_blank" title="allrecipes">##allrecipes</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/peeps" target="_blank" title="peeps">##peeps</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/jollygreengiant" target="_blank" title="jollygreengiant">##jollygreengiant</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/tastetest" target="_blank" title="tastetest">##tastetest</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/cursedcandy" target="_blank" title="cursedcandy">##cursedcandy</a><br/> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/animal-crossing-new-horizons-lofi-6819255107536865281" target="_blank" title="♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi - Closed on Sunday">♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi - Closed on Sunday</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></div><p class="media-headline"> <strong>Canadian Armed Forces on Twitter</strong></p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image"> <a href="https://mobile.twitter.com/CanadianForces/status/1377641059715592198" target="_blank"><img class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5790b75e9387d997bf920771b75facc" id="983a3" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://www.rawstory.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGbWVkaWElMkZFeDVkRVB2WElBTWRhVFUuanBnJTNBbWVkaXVtJmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGJzLnR3aW1nLmNvbSZzPTQ5MyZoPTQ2MGNiOTIzNGU4YjVjMmRlZmQ5YTJiYmIzYTU3ZDYxY2M0OWJiOWE3NzM0NmIzMjE4Mjc3OWE5OWU5NGMwYTQmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MjU3MDA0ODYxOSIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2NDY1MjM1NjV9.J12AOpykvdvEiPEGwP-ISec29xoseX9he8tvTioimDQ/image.jpg"/></a> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Canadian Armed Forces on Twitter</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianForces/status/1377641059715592198" target="_blank">twitter.com</a> </small> </p><p><br/></p><p class="media-body"> <em>“You've heard of Godzilla vs King Kong, but even they wouldn't dare mess with a Canadian Goose! #AprilFools"</em> </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59cdaf6b6ce207b6212bca84da1f28f6" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gLz9IDyYDIA?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">IKEA HUND COUTURE | Haute Couture Outfits for Dogs | IKEA Australia</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLz9IDyYDIA&ab_channel=IKEAAustralia" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f08363b701583485d6d7db8eb6e711b4" id="0a0ab"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377543675660668933"><div style="margin:1em 0">Happy April Fools @GethincJones! 😂 @JManrara | @msm4rsh | #MorningLive https://t.co/sAizYyNCkr</div> — BBC Morning Live (@BBC Morning Live)<a href="https://twitter.com/BBCMorningLive/statuses/1377543675660668933">1617266980.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a989db22cabc64f5618bda577914b687" id="3a2ab"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377557375222177794"><div style="margin:1em 0">Studies have found that the average person spends up to 14 minutes a day on the toilet. In other words: plenty of t… https://t.co/zB84eCa89E</div> — Duolingo (@Duolingo)<a href="https://twitter.com/duolingo/statuses/1377557375222177794">1617270246.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4646046fbd9cea247634ac8bc028b92e" id="2e315"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377273364792930306"><div style="margin:1em 0">Pepsi Peeps, Green Giant Cauliflower Flavored Peeps, and 7-Eleven peep lattes... Who is asking for these because I… https://t.co/r5GeuqLtl2</div> — Hunter Funk (@Hunter Funk)<a href="https://twitter.com/hunterkfunk/statuses/1377273364792930306">1617202533.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="554308c1b2ec8a73fd7d6f4936347989" id="c551c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377607605250588673"><div style="margin:1em 0">The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call. Buy! Hold! Win! https://t.co/bmP1czr326</div> — Fortnite (@Fortnite)<a href="https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/statuses/1377607605250588673">1617282222.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6ccb00a8f552ea6cb9b03a02005e002" id="70432"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377567994818265090"><div style="margin:1em 0">I don't like marmalade anymore.</div> — Paddington (@Paddington)<a href="https://twitter.com/paddingtonbear/statuses/1377567994818265090">1617272778.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="22b7c95bc2ab857c009570edcb325682" id="4584d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377494975370440706"><div style="margin:1em 0">You’ve heard of Love Island but now ITV is bringing you Dove Island🦜 Birds from across the planet will brought to… https://t.co/WQDl1x9ZVd</div> — Good Morning Britain (@Good Morning Britain)<a href="https://twitter.com/GMB/statuses/1377494975370440706">1617255369.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="427476beb4c6d20ec96b6fb8b2af6ef9" id="6384a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377516169813499909"><div style="margin:1em 0">Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon... https://t.co/enRuvdGYjP</div> — LEGO (@LEGO)<a href="https://twitter.com/LEGO_Group/statuses/1377516169813499909">1617260422.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ed1653f57bfbc22b3320c9b054f639af" id="6bc5b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377500978367369217"><div style="margin:1em 0">Calling all tea lovers! ☕ Say goodbye to the endless waiting around for the kettle to boil, as we’re installing ins… https://t.co/FCeeLVNzcb</div> — Keepmoat Homes (@Keepmoat Homes)<a href="https://twitter.com/KeepmoatHomes/statuses/1377500978367369217">1617256800.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="834c237264b2f9aae3df00ac053fce73" id="02ec1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377506416404144130"><div style="margin:1em 0">O & A Property Consultants EXCLUSIVE Our MD Peter Dudley breaks an exclusive story on the hottest new #OfficeSpace… https://t.co/nRWWmlZkkf</div> — O&A Property Consultants (@O&A Property Consultants)<a href="https://twitter.com/OAProperty/statuses/1377506416404144130">1617258097.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>Then <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/03/30/voltswagen-was-a-prank-after-all-volkswagen-rebrand-apparently-an-elaborate-april-fools-prank/?sh=43cb32334a63" target="_blank">there was the press release that went out</a> saying that Volkswagen was changing its name to Voltswagen in a rebranding effort to highlight their green cars. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7e1b59c09aeb8d9bbf0d094ea4de8e63" id="e6df1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376868756782219266"><div style="margin:1em 0">We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Si… https://t.co/Kyd0An7wGt</div> — Volkswagen (@Volkswagen)<a href="https://twitter.com/VW/statuses/1376868756782219266">1617106067.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="783fb519f0847fa2361d3fdaa9025e02" id="88a98"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377259542640218113"><div style="margin:1em 0">Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. 🚀 #Bitcoin https://t.co/fJ2NBXsENx</div> — Teletubbies (@Teletubbies)<a href="https://twitter.com/TeletubbiesHQ/statuses/1377259542640218113">1617199237.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c0b4d9f4fee946d06df4d8adadd5612" id="b5335"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377572244398936066"><div style="margin:1em 0">The TubbyCoin BigHugs! Token, an official Teletubbies cryptocurrency made with special HugTech from WildBrain Labs… https://t.co/7W6ytK6wtG</div> — Teletubbies (@Teletubbies)<a href="https://twitter.com/TeletubbiesHQ/statuses/1377572244398936066">1617273791.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNHTufxFNOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNHTufxFNOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNHTufxFNOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Sarah Louise Richards (@sarahlourichards)</a><br/></div></blockquote> <script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc690f68f94b261966e7beb9a01fc896" id="38e34"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377516081074561029"><div style="margin:1em 0">Why do one thing, when you can do two? Check out the all new Treadmow, only available @Argos_Online https://t.co/RfVv8yohYM</div> — Argos (@Argos)<a href="https://twitter.com/Argos_Online/statuses/1377516081074561029">1617260401.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e21d8ca927b8bd6bf25b1671a265774" id="63b3f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377657406432366594"><div style="margin:1em 0">After a wonderful think session with my friends at @oceansprayinc, we’ve decided to join forces for a flavorful con… https://t.co/eIGDQSugk0</div> — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@H.J. Heinz & Co.)<a href="https://twitter.com/HeinzTweets/statuses/1377657406432366594">1617294095.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="814aa7e1241ddd4b9a3ced668e42855f" id="76185"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377513463556214785"><div style="margin:1em 0">Introducing #Smoup 🍅🍌🍓 A tasty blend of the iconic Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup and classic Strawberry and Banana… https://t.co/IpNJFENkcv</div> — Heinz (@Heinz)<a href="https://twitter.com/HeinzUK/statuses/1377513463556214785">1617259777.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81ba7b2de5c996da6ddcf75a30ce2174" id="08b82"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377508526294192129"><div style="margin:1em 0">Finding it hard to catch up on things over lunch? Introducing our new 'Helping Hand'™ device. Scroll, swipe and l… https://t.co/dL34OqaN38</div> — Subway® UK (@Subway® UK)<a href="https://twitter.com/SubwayUK/statuses/1377508526294192129">1617258600.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e63e0ee27646c9d9088768a5a63bb0d6" id="52606"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377395532172251139"><div style="margin:1em 0">Fry thievery will no longer be tolerated. Introducing a new Three Fries portion for your mates that “just want a fe… https://t.co/2bVq2MuhIj</div> — McDonald's UK (@McDonald's UK)<a href="https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/statuses/1377395532172251139">1617231660.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2731910ae57d470350730fb4c58f2caf" id="ad054"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377396303768944641"><div style="margin:1em 0">EXCLUSIVE: Farage in talks to build superhero amusement park near old school, Dulwich College https://t.co/ENsX5LMFjV</div> — South London Press (@South London Press)<a href="https://twitter.com/SthLondonPress/statuses/1377396303768944641">1617231844.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2d02d7563437c690553e71388f451e1" id="acd8a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377535122023591938"><div style="margin:1em 0">🐶 There's a new bank account for #dogs from @Metro_Bank! Does your pup need a bank account to save their pennies fo… https://t.co/i8Lwhzo9le</div> — The Dogvine (@The Dogvine)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheDogvine/statuses/1377535122023591938">1617264941.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="856b234e1fe68a41a22086d94e35b06a" id="e33c9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377514206371647489"><div style="margin:1em 0">Spotted my first April Fools fake news story of the day in @guardian! It was the line about Boris Johnson having a… https://t.co/Uor5n7D5EK</div> — Martin (@Martin)<a href="https://twitter.com/MartinOnABike/statuses/1377514206371647489">1617259954.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc3acfa48e04fed573c34ef4ed6bf518" id="f1c15"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377508527456063488"><div style="margin:1em 0">We’re really proud to announce Weetabix and Heinz Beanz in a can! New and exclusive to Asda. Terms and conditions a… https://t.co/ZDRoD6crqk</div> — Asda (@Asda)<a href="https://twitter.com/asda/statuses/1377508527456063488">1617258600.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0791af146b1af1d02236c3c1b3f5f1d" id="957ad"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377183888695422978"><div style="margin:1em 0">Keep your lips feeling moisturised and iconic #PringlesTingle https://t.co/WS5SIZ5lm8</div> — Pringles UK & Ireland (@Pringles UK & Ireland)<a href="https://twitter.com/Pringles_UK/statuses/1377183888695422978">1617181200.0</a></blockquote></div>