'SAD!' Fox News mocked for graphic outlining Biden's 'controversial' plans to build affordable housing

Fox News this week tried to get its viewers riled up about President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure spending package, but they best they could do is decry plans to provide affordable housing and community college as "controversial."

Via Media Matters' Lis Power, the Fox graphic showed a graphic informing viewers about "controversial portions" of the proposed infrastructure bill, including $400 billion to expand access to care for elders, $213 billion for affordable housing, and $12 billion for community colleges.

Given that these programs are all politically popular, Fox's graphic got quickly mocked by Twitter users -- check out some reactions below.