'SAD!' Fox News mocked for graphic outlining Biden's 'controversial' plans to build affordable housing

<p>Governments got in on the fun: </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7aa1bc4ce04eec992b77aceaad4febc3" id="614ac"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377627629084409858"><div style="margin:1em 0">delete ur account https://t.co/Gms5DxTv4t</div> — New Jersey (@New Jersey)<a href="https://twitter.com/NJGov/statuses/1377627629084409858">1617286996.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314e61e333b86ec88a9d74d3af3abdac" id="d64ce"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377612743377883139"><div style="margin:1em 0">Wow! While travelling on the surface of Mars, the Perseverance rover found the place where all the missing socks fr… https://t.co/TM7f80hPNg</div> — Canadian Space Agency (@Canadian Space Agency)<a href="https://twitter.com/csa_asc/statuses/1377612743377883139">1617283447.0</a></blockquote></div><p>The White House even <a href="https://www.daybook.com/jobs/zNy6BSHxdE92TkWi8" target="_blank">did a joke job posting for a dog trainer</a> for Major Biden. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="764c1c6a03094800eb32e1e253ddd008" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" id="53a33" loading="lazy" src="https://www.rawstory.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTk1MDQwMi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTQ0NDU5OH0.xqFZkDLtQU4f-b7uU4F4E0IIJgz7idoIzcnVM9TMcLo/image.png?width=980"/>
</p><p><br/></p><p>Then there are the brands who came up with strange combinations of their products: </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="89fa867517c0742384e290d66a071438" id="c2242"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377606683317444610"><div style="margin:1em 0">Scary how many of you actually wanted to try these yesterday #AprilFools https://t.co/TyQKiVrrEP</div> — Bud Light (@Bud Light)<a href="https://twitter.com/budlight/statuses/1377606683317444610">1617282002.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97a4a1c9304173f0a4fe4401ed4eb074" id="c258c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377259554946289666"><div style="margin:1em 0">POV: YOU JUST DISCOVERED THE CHEESY PLEASURE OF PERSONAL CARE. #VbyVelveeta. JOIN THE WAITLIST TODAY!… https://t.co/ZvfGOWcmI8</div> — Velveeta (@Velveeta)<a href="https://twitter.com/EatLiquidGold/statuses/1377259554946289666">1617199240.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="661a5f7b35a485312f7835418439bd2e" id="9a92f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377689984594014216"><div style="margin:1em 0">I like student loan debt and belly rubs
April fools!!!!!!!!!!
I only like belly rubs https://t.co/8zhufkAnph</div> — Bailey Warren (@Bailey Warren)<a href="https://twitter.com/FirstDogBailey/statuses/1377689984594014216">1617301863.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce5ea1c673c9fbf81dbd890444c82222" id="e38c2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377470832767815683"><div style="margin:1em 0">All kids into the pool! Adult Swim Jr begins tonight #adultswimjr https://t.co/zs9Y66Aofx</div> — adultswim (@adultswim)<a href="https://twitter.com/adultswim/statuses/1377470832767815683">1617249613.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="157644e408d581ce8bf3bc3e930f6d79" id="aea33"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377621896880066562"><div style="margin:1em 0">Happy #AprilFoolsDay from us and our friends at @peepsbrand. 😉 Who still would’ve tried it out? #CauliflowerPEEPS… https://t.co/CxvU2L3mWw</div> — Green Giant (@Green Giant)<a href="https://twitter.com/GreenGiant/statuses/1377621896880066562">1617285629.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@sarrasegway/video/6945811663094435077" class="tiktok-embed" data-video-id="6945811663094435077" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;"> <section> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@sarrasegway" target="_blank" title="@sarrasegway">@sarrasegway</a> Got sent these cauliflower peeps in the mail, so I ate them <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/allrecipes" target="_blank" title="allrecipes">##allrecipes</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/peeps" target="_blank" title="peeps">##peeps</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/jollygreengiant" target="_blank" title="jollygreengiant">##jollygreengiant</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/tastetest" target="_blank" title="tastetest">##tastetest</a> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/cursedcandy" target="_blank" title="cursedcandy">##cursedcandy</a><br/> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/animal-crossing-new-horizons-lofi-6819255107536865281" target="_blank" title="♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi - Closed on Sunday">♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi - Closed on Sunday</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async="" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script></div><p class="media-headline">
<strong>Canadian Armed Forces on Twitter</strong></p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image">
<a href="https://mobile.twitter.com/CanadianForces/status/1377641059715592198" target="_blank"><img class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5790b75e9387d997bf920771b75facc" id="983a3" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://www.rawstory.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGbWVkaWElMkZFeDVkRVB2WElBTWRhVFUuanBnJTNBbWVkaXVtJmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGJzLnR3aW1nLmNvbSZzPTQ5MyZoPTQ2MGNiOTIzNGU4YjVjMmRlZmQ5YTJiYmIzYTU3ZDYxY2M0OWJiOWE3NzM0NmIzMjE4Mjc3OWE5OWU5NGMwYTQmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MjU3MDA0ODYxOSIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2NDY1MjM1NjV9.J12AOpykvdvEiPEGwP-ISec29xoseX9he8tvTioimDQ/image.jpg"/></a>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Canadian Armed Forces on Twitter</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianForces/status/1377641059715592198" target="_blank">twitter.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br/></p><p class="media-body">
<em>“You've heard of Godzilla vs King Kong, but even they wouldn't dare mess with a Canadian Goose!
#AprilFools"</em>
</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59cdaf6b6ce207b6212bca84da1f28f6" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gLz9IDyYDIA?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">IKEA HUND COUTURE | Haute Couture Outfits for Dogs | IKEA Australia</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLz9IDyYDIA&ab_channel=IKEAAustralia" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f08363b701583485d6d7db8eb6e711b4" id="0a0ab"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377543675660668933"><div style="margin:1em 0">Happy April Fools @GethincJones! 😂
@JManrara | @msm4rsh | #MorningLive https://t.co/sAizYyNCkr</div> — BBC Morning Live (@BBC Morning Live)<a href="https://twitter.com/BBCMorningLive/statuses/1377543675660668933">1617266980.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a989db22cabc64f5618bda577914b687" id="3a2ab"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377557375222177794"><div style="margin:1em 0">Studies have found that the average person spends up to 14 minutes a day on the toilet. In other words: plenty of t… https://t.co/zB84eCa89E</div> — Duolingo (@Duolingo)<a href="https://twitter.com/duolingo/statuses/1377557375222177794">1617270246.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4646046fbd9cea247634ac8bc028b92e" id="2e315"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377273364792930306"><div style="margin:1em 0">Pepsi Peeps, Green Giant Cauliflower Flavored Peeps, and 7-Eleven peep lattes...
Who is asking for these because I… https://t.co/r5GeuqLtl2</div> — Hunter Funk (@Hunter Funk)<a href="https://twitter.com/hunterkfunk/statuses/1377273364792930306">1617202533.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="554308c1b2ec8a73fd7d6f4936347989" id="c551c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377607605250588673"><div style="margin:1em 0">The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call.
Buy! Hold! Win! https://t.co/bmP1czr326</div> — Fortnite (@Fortnite)<a href="https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/statuses/1377607605250588673">1617282222.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6ccb00a8f552ea6cb9b03a02005e002" id="70432"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377567994818265090"><div style="margin:1em 0">I don't like marmalade anymore.</div> — Paddington (@Paddington)<a href="https://twitter.com/paddingtonbear/statuses/1377567994818265090">1617272778.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="22b7c95bc2ab857c009570edcb325682" id="4584d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377494975370440706"><div style="margin:1em 0">You’ve heard of Love Island but now ITV is bringing you Dove Island🦜
Birds from across the planet will brought to… https://t.co/WQDl1x9ZVd</div> — Good Morning Britain (@Good Morning Britain)<a href="https://twitter.com/GMB/statuses/1377494975370440706">1617255369.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="427476beb4c6d20ec96b6fb8b2af6ef9" id="6384a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377516169813499909"><div style="margin:1em 0">Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon... https://t.co/enRuvdGYjP</div> — LEGO (@LEGO)<a href="https://twitter.com/LEGO_Group/statuses/1377516169813499909">1617260422.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ed1653f57bfbc22b3320c9b054f639af" id="6bc5b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377500978367369217"><div style="margin:1em 0">Calling all tea lovers! ☕ Say goodbye to the endless waiting around for the kettle to boil, as we’re installing ins… https://t.co/FCeeLVNzcb</div> — Keepmoat Homes (@Keepmoat Homes)<a href="https://twitter.com/KeepmoatHomes/statuses/1377500978367369217">1617256800.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="834c237264b2f9aae3df00ac053fce73" id="02ec1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377506416404144130"><div style="margin:1em 0">O & A Property Consultants EXCLUSIVE
Our MD Peter Dudley breaks an exclusive story on the hottest new #OfficeSpace… https://t.co/nRWWmlZkkf</div> — O&A Property Consultants (@O&A Property Consultants)<a href="https://twitter.com/OAProperty/statuses/1377506416404144130">1617258097.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>Then <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/03/30/voltswagen-was-a-prank-after-all-volkswagen-rebrand-apparently-an-elaborate-april-fools-prank/?sh=43cb32334a63" target="_blank">there was the press release that went out</a> saying that Volkswagen was changing its name to Voltswagen in a rebranding effort to highlight their green cars. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7e1b59c09aeb8d9bbf0d094ea4de8e63" id="e6df1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376868756782219266"><div style="margin:1em 0">We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Si… https://t.co/Kyd0An7wGt</div> — Volkswagen (@Volkswagen)<a href="https://twitter.com/VW/statuses/1376868756782219266">1617106067.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="783fb519f0847fa2361d3fdaa9025e02" id="88a98"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377259542640218113"><div style="margin:1em 0">Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. 🚀 #Bitcoin https://t.co/fJ2NBXsENx</div> — Teletubbies (@Teletubbies)<a href="https://twitter.com/TeletubbiesHQ/statuses/1377259542640218113">1617199237.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c0b4d9f4fee946d06df4d8adadd5612" id="b5335"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377572244398936066"><div style="margin:1em 0">The TubbyCoin BigHugs! Token, an official Teletubbies cryptocurrency made with special HugTech from WildBrain Labs… https://t.co/7W6ytK6wtG</div> — Teletubbies (@Teletubbies)<a href="https://twitter.com/TeletubbiesHQ/statuses/1377572244398936066">1617273791.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNHTufxFNOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNHTufxFNOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNHTufxFNOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Sarah Louise Richards (@sarahlourichards)</a><br/></div></blockquote> <script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc690f68f94b261966e7beb9a01fc896" id="38e34"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377516081074561029"><div style="margin:1em 0">Why do one thing, when you can do two? Check out the all new Treadmow, only available @Argos_Online https://t.co/RfVv8yohYM</div> — Argos (@Argos)<a href="https://twitter.com/Argos_Online/statuses/1377516081074561029">1617260401.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e21d8ca927b8bd6bf25b1671a265774" id="63b3f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377657406432366594"><div style="margin:1em 0">After a wonderful think session with my friends at @oceansprayinc, we’ve decided to join forces for a flavorful con… https://t.co/eIGDQSugk0</div> — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@H.J. Heinz & Co.)<a href="https://twitter.com/HeinzTweets/statuses/1377657406432366594">1617294095.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="814aa7e1241ddd4b9a3ced668e42855f" id="76185"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377513463556214785"><div style="margin:1em 0">Introducing #Smoup 🍅🍌🍓
A tasty blend of the iconic Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup and classic Strawberry and Banana… https://t.co/IpNJFENkcv</div> — Heinz (@Heinz)<a href="https://twitter.com/HeinzUK/statuses/1377513463556214785">1617259777.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81ba7b2de5c996da6ddcf75a30ce2174" id="08b82"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377508526294192129"><div style="margin:1em 0">Finding it hard to catch up on things over lunch?
Introducing our new 'Helping Hand'™ device. Scroll, swipe and l… https://t.co/dL34OqaN38</div> — Subway® UK (@Subway® UK)<a href="https://twitter.com/SubwayUK/statuses/1377508526294192129">1617258600.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e63e0ee27646c9d9088768a5a63bb0d6" id="52606"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377395532172251139"><div style="margin:1em 0">Fry thievery will no longer be tolerated. Introducing a new Three Fries portion for your mates that “just want a fe… https://t.co/2bVq2MuhIj</div> — McDonald's UK (@McDonald's UK)<a href="https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/statuses/1377395532172251139">1617231660.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2731910ae57d470350730fb4c58f2caf" id="ad054"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377396303768944641"><div style="margin:1em 0">EXCLUSIVE: Farage in talks to build superhero amusement park near old school, Dulwich College https://t.co/ENsX5LMFjV</div> — South London Press (@South London Press)<a href="https://twitter.com/SthLondonPress/statuses/1377396303768944641">1617231844.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2d02d7563437c690553e71388f451e1" id="acd8a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377535122023591938"><div style="margin:1em 0">🐶 There's a new bank account for #dogs from @Metro_Bank! Does your pup need a bank account to save their pennies fo… https://t.co/i8Lwhzo9le</div> — The Dogvine (@The Dogvine)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheDogvine/statuses/1377535122023591938">1617264941.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="856b234e1fe68a41a22086d94e35b06a" id="e33c9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377514206371647489"><div style="margin:1em 0">Spotted my first April Fools fake news story of the day in @guardian!
It was the line about Boris Johnson having a… https://t.co/Uor5n7D5EK</div> — Martin (@Martin)<a href="https://twitter.com/MartinOnABike/statuses/1377514206371647489">1617259954.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc3acfa48e04fed573c34ef4ed6bf518" id="f1c15"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377508527456063488"><div style="margin:1em 0">We’re really proud to announce Weetabix and Heinz Beanz in a can! New and exclusive to Asda.
Terms and conditions a… https://t.co/ZDRoD6crqk</div> — Asda (@Asda)<a href="https://twitter.com/asda/statuses/1377508527456063488">1617258600.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0791af146b1af1d02236c3c1b3f5f1d" id="957ad"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377183888695422978"><div style="margin:1em 0">Keep your lips feeling moisturised and iconic #PringlesTingle https://t.co/WS5SIZ5lm8</div> — Pringles UK & Ireland (@Pringles UK & Ireland)<a href="https://twitter.com/Pringles_UK/statuses/1377183888695422978">1617181200.0</a></blockquote></div>
