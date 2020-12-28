GOP lawmaker tells Fox News: Nashville bomber 'was a homegrown terrorist and we'll have to address it'

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) on Monday labeled a Christmas bombing in Nashville as an act of "homegrown" terrorism.

The congressman began an appearance on Fox News by slamming social activists who want to "defund the police."

"I like many of you was shocked that it would happen on Christmas day, the most holiest day in all of Christianity," Burchett said. "I think it reiterates the fact that we need to make sure our law enforcement is fully funded. It's interesting to me that Nashville is the center of wokeness and many or the protests against our police."

Burchett then called the bombing a terrorist act -- something that viewers had not heard from any of the Fox News hosts.

"Due to most folks around here upbringing, we don't see this kind of thing," he explained. "But in fact, this was a homegrown terrorist and we'll have to address it. Of course, the closeness to the AT&T building and all that and the disruption of power, you can't help -- him being a computer person by training, him being a loner -- you can't help but think that had something to do with his decision to do that."

The two Fox News anchors hosting the show ignored Burchett's remark and moved on to the next subject.

