Fox News affiliate's broadcast license renewal at risk due to alleged false claims

The Media and Democracy Project, which claims to be non-partisan, urged the FCC in July to deny the US broadcast license renewal for a Fox News affiliate in Philadelphia, saying that network spread false claims about the 2020 election, Bloomberg reported.
Regulators invited public comment on the matter, saying the public's input would “serve the public interest.”
The group said the station, WTXF, and Fox News, harmed the public by willfully broadcasting false claims.
"Fox on Aug. 2 told the FCC the lawsuit concerned the Fox cable network, not WTXF, and was 'an unrelated civil matter.' The First Amendment protecting free speech leaves government without power over what’s broadcast, the company said," Bloomberg's report stated.
A Fox spokesperson called the petition “frivolous, completely without merit.”
But Preston Padden, a former Fox executive who is backing the challenge, called the FCC action a “wonderful decision.”