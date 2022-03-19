Sean Hannity cites Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to launch attack on Biden

The feedback loop between the Kremlin and Fox News was on full display on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Fox News on Russian state media.

“We know the manners and the tricks that are being used by the western countries to manipulate media, we understood long ago that there is no such thing as an independent western media,” he said. “If you take the United States, only Fox News is trying to present some alternative point of view."

Fox News primetime hosts on Friday continued with the type of coverage that has resulted in the network being widely condemned for spreading Kremlin propaganda.

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson launched an attack on Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe, who has been a prominent critic of Putin and Donald Trump.

And then Sean Hannity cited Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov while launching an attack on President Joe Biden.



