Fox News is now trashing Russian-American journalist who is a prominent critic of Putin — and Trump

Drawing comparisons between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has resulted in a Russian-American journalist receiving the "Two Minutes Hate" treatment on Fox News primetime.

Journalist Julia Ioffe has frequently appeared on American news programs during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson lashed out at Ioffe as "silliest and least informed people in American media."

"So Ioffe spends most of her time demanding that you send your children to war with Russia and then attacking anyone who doesn't want to do that as a stooge of Putin," Carlson argued.

Carlson then complained about Ioffe's 2016 coverage of Trump.

On CNN, Ioffe was featured in a fact-check on Trump's history of siding with Putin.

Ioffe's criticism of Trump and Russia has been harsh.

And she's also drawn parallels between Russian disinformation and America propaganda that appears on far-right outlets like Fox News.

Carlson's attack on Ioffe came the same day the network was praised by Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Watch:



