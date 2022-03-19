Fox News is now trashing Russian-American journalist who is a prominent critic of Putin — and Trump

Drawing comparisons between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has resulted in a Russian-American journalist receiving the "Two Minutes Hate" treatment on Fox News primetime.
Journalist Julia Ioffe has frequently appeared on American news programs during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson lashed out at Ioffe as "silliest and least informed people in American media."
"So Ioffe spends most of her time demanding that you send your children to war with Russia and then attacking anyone who doesn't want to do that as a stooge of Putin," Carlson argued.
Carlson then complained about Ioffe's 2016 coverage of Trump.
On CNN, Ioffe was featured in a fact-check on Trump's history of siding with Putin.
CNN's @jaketapper\u00a0examines former President Donald Trump's history of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's repeated aggression.pic.twitter.com/yGILA7MN2i— CNN (@CNN) 1647297188
Ioffe's criticism of Trump and Russia has been harsh.
CNN's @jaketapper\u00a0examines former President Donald Trump's history of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Russia's repeated aggression.pic.twitter.com/yGILA7MN2i— CNN (@CNN) 1647297188
And she's also drawn parallels between Russian disinformation and America propaganda that appears on far-right outlets like Fox News.
Ioffe: Every time I\u2019m asked by Americans do Russians really believe this stuff\u2026 as if we don\u2019t have the same thing happening here. You have 40% of the American population that was convinced in just one year that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election\u2026pic.twitter.com/xZfXd0YMPo— Acyn (@Acyn) 1647488325
Carlson's attack on Ioffe came the same day the network was praised by Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Fox News: Not Russian Propaganda, But Number One With Russian Propagandists— StandWithUkraineHat (@StandWithUkraineHat) 1647649729
Watch:
Tucker claims the Julia Ioffe spends most of her time demanding that people send their children to fight a war against Russiapic.twitter.com/gYhgLleXPx— Acyn (@Acyn) 1647650194