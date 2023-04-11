Fox News scores small win in Dominion lawsuit after judge bars any mention of Jan. 6

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' defamation suit against Fox News will bar any mention of the Jan.6 Capitol riot, granting a win to the network, The Washington Post reported.

Judge Eric M. Davis said that the suit does not enter into the realm of whether or not Fox helped spark the riot.

“To say somehow that Fox influenced that, I’m not deciding that part,” Davis said at a pretrial hearing. “We’re not putting the January 6th attack on [trial]. That may be for another court at another time. It’s not for this one.”

Davis said however that witnesses can be asked about Fox’s strategic decisions after the riot, specifically network chairman Rupert Murdoch's acknowledgment in an email that Fox was “pivoting as far as possible” after Jan. 6.

Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson argued that his side did not plan to contend that Fox caused Jan. 6, but that Jan. 6 “does come up in ways relevant to our evidentiary presentation.” But Davis replied that Dominion should largely “stay far away from it.”

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.