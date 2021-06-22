Sean Hannity melts down on air over prospect of New York Times still investigating Donald Trump

The latest Fox News panic is that Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman may continue investigating Donald Trump.
Although the newspaper hasn't published a story by Haberman since June 5th, Fox News personality Sean Hannity lashed out at Haberman on Monday.
His rant came off like a satirical impersonation of a Trump speech, complete with outlandish nonsense and lies about "fake news."
Hannity even smeared Haberman as a "stalker."
"The New York Times completely botched their Russia coverage," Hannity falsely claimed, much like Trump would lie about his capitulation to Putin being a hoax.
"You never told your readers the truth," the Fox personality said without a hint of self-awareness.
Watch:
I know that Fox News is currently BIG MAD at Maggie Haberman again, but tonight's Hannity monologue really does sound like something that could have been pulled directly from 2018. pic.twitter.com/eD9nhZ21wL
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, President Donald Trump. Twitter.