Fox News host forgives Eminem for kneeling at Super Bowl because he was in 'urban environment'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade urged his colleagues not to criticize Eminem for kneeling at the Super Bowl because the white performer was in an "urban environment" with other rappers on the stage.

"The New York Times said this was certainly the most bleeped halftime show ever," Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy announced on Monday morning. "But it was when Eminem came out and toward the end of his performance, he was one of the final entertainers during the halftime show. Why did he take a knee exactly?"

Doocy went on to report that the NFL had cautioned Eminem not to take a knee to protest systemic racism in policing.

"But afterward, they said, you know what? We saw him do it in the rehearsals and he did it anyway," the Fox News co-host added.

"Whatever," Kilmeade replied. "Let's not make him the story, the taking a knee. I thought he was great. I thought hip hop was a great salute to a brand of music that emerged in southern California many people say or certainly in urban environments. And Dr. Dre, I think people can appreciate where they came from."

Watch the video below from Fox News.