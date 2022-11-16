Fox News reveals Trump's '35% success rate' in midterms after he announces for 2024
President Donald Trump speaks during campaign MAGA rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Fox Business reporter Lauren Simonetti on Wednesday revealed how poorly former President Donald performed in the midterm elections.

Following Trump's 2024 announcement, Simonetti told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that Fox News had calculated the former president's midterm performance.

"The issue is Trump needs more than his base," Simonetti said. "He needs independents; he needs moderates in his camp."

"Will that speech give him those votes?" Varney wondered about Trump's dark and misleading 2024 announcement.

"A question for the ages," Simonetti replied. "Fox News took a count of the controversial races. He has a 35% success rate. Out of 37 races, 13 of Trump candidates were in."

"And the rest were not," Varney remarked.

Watch the video clip below from Fox Business.

Media SmartNews Video