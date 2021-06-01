Fox News host whitesplains to Black colleague why Tulsa massacre survivors don't deserve reparations

Fox News host Will Cain argued on Tuesday that taxes paid by white people shouldn't be used to repay Black families whose ancestors were victims of the Tulsa race massacre.

During a Fox & Friends segment about the anniversary of the 1921 massacre, co-host Lawrence Jones, who is Black, discussed the call for reparations for Black families in Tulsa.

"We need to look at the history of this and go back and see how much every family member is owed," Jones said. "Some family members don't even have the remains of their loved ones, buildings have been built over [the remains]."

"Look, a lot of the people in this town are so behind because of their heritage, where they came from, and because we have not paid that debt," he continued. "So do we need generalities of everybody needs reparations? I don't think that's the best solution. But figure out what government said they owed. Yeah, they need to pay that back."

Cain, however, insisted that survivors in Tulsa do not deserve reparations.

"You know, there is a needle that this country has to thread when it comes to race relations," Cain opined. "We need to be able to reconcile ourselves, acknowledge our past, acknowledge the sins we have committed as a country. At the same time, not undercut the underlying principles of what made America a unique experiment on the face of this Earth."

"The principles of the United States of America are not at fault," he remarked. "The modern-day movement of race relations and race reparations is to undercut the very idea of America. I'm not overstating that. It's, in fact, to undercut often the ideas of western civilization, reason, objectivity, not to live my truth, but to live the truth."

Cain added: "And as we move forward with the history, move forward into the future, we need to reconcile that history, we need to acknowledge it. But we cannot sacrifice the very founding principles of the United States of America and individuality. And things like reparations on a general scale undercut those foundations because they deny individuals and they assign you to groups and they make you guilty of the sins of your forefathers and they make you beneficiaries for the victimhood of your forefathers."

Instead of reparations, Cain said that people should "look each other through our eyes, to our souls, to our characters as individuals."

"And I'm afraid that this country is trying to make up for the sins of the past by sacrificing our principles and our future," he concluded.

Cain ended the discussion without acknowledging that the Tulsa race massacre was perpetrated by white residents.

