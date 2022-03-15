Fox News announces death of second member of team covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Screengrab.

Fox News on Tuesday announced that 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova was also killed in the attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski.

"In our effort to keep you updated on yesterday's tragic events, we wanted to report that journalist Oleksandra 'Sasha' Kuvshynova was also killed alongside our cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire yesterday while in the field with Benjamin Hall," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced to staff. "Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine. She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources. She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country."

