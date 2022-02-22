Fox News reporter asks NATO secretary-general to prove Russians are in Ukraine
Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot asked NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday to prove Russians troops had entered Ukraine.

During a press conference in Brussels, Palkot seemed to doubt Stoltenberg's claim that Russia has effectively invaded Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared independence for eastern regions of the country.

"Do you have evidence that Russian troops, vehicles, men, gear have moved from Russian territory into, well, it's really Ukrainian territory?" Palkot asked. "Do you have evidence that new Russian troops have moved from Russia into Donbas, that is the occupied territory of Ukraine?"

"Yes," Stoltenberg replied. "You have to understand Russia has been in Donbas for many years, since 2014. But that has been in a covered operation where they have denied their presence. The so-called separatists have been controlled by and supported by Russian troops for many, many years."

"What we see now is additional Russian forces and troops moving in," he added.

