Leaked internal memo shows Fox News is requiring all employees to enter vaccine status into central database
Tucker Carlson. (Screen Capture)

Many Fox News hosts in recent weeks have railed against businesses that are enacting some kind of vaccine requirement for workers and customers.

However, an internal Fox News memo obtained by Ad Week shows that the right-wing cable news network is enacting its own kind of vaccine passport program.

Specifically, the memo asks all Fox employees, including those who are working remotely, to upload their vaccination status to a central database, where it will be used for "space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with CDC/state/city health and safety guidelines."

In addition to making employees reveal their vaccine status, Fox is also requiring certain employees to be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week at the network's on-site COVID testing program.

The network is also "requiring employees to wear a mask in small, confined spaces with limited opportunities for social distancing and where there are multiple employees."

The full memo, which was written by Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott, can be found below.


SmartNews Media