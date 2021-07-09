Fox News guest compares the Biden admin to the Taliban in anti-vax rant

The trend of Fox News questioning the safety and effectiveness of vaccines continued on Friday.
Charlie Hurt, the opinion editor of the far-right Washington Times newspaper, blasted the Biden administration over medical privacy. The attacks come as American taxpayers are paying the full cost for hospitalized coronavirus patients, who are almost all unvaccinated.
"When it comes to medical privacy, they've become like the Taliban, which is a real problem," Hurt argued.
"Whoa," said former Obama State Department spokesperson Marie Harf.
Hurt then went on to claim young people do not need to get vaccinated, despite health professionals urging the exact opposite as the Delta variant spreads across America.
"The vaccine is important and it has its purposes, but, but, having an open discussion about how valuable this vaccine is and the dangers of the vaccine for younger people who don't need it in the first place is very important," the conservative writer said while misleading Fox News viewers about the vaccine.
