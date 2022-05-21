Fox News insider warns law enforcement may be needed to stop the network's lies from killing Americans

Law enforcement may have to intervene to stop Fox News from incited racist terrorism as its primetime hosts push white supremacist conspiracy theories, a longtime network insider warned on Saturday.

Carl Cameron spent two decades at the network reporting on politics and earning the nickname "Campaign Carl" for his extensive travel to cover political races. He was interviewed on Saturday by CNN's Jim Acosta.

Acosta played clips of Tucker Carlson pushing the same white supremacist conspiracy theory that the alleged Buffalo massacre gun said motivated in his manifesto.

"Do you think the Murdock family in charge of Fox will ever pull the plug on Tucker?" Acosta asked.

"There's a point when it becomes difficult for an executive to put up with the help," Cameron replied.

"In this particular case, Tucker has been screaming fire in a crowded movie house for years, and that cliche really comes to the matter of what is free speech, and the fact of the matter is, if you disturb starting a riot in a movie theater, cops are going to arrest you and you might end up in jail or you might end up in something worse," he explained.

"That absolutely has to stop, whether it's the antitrust bill to take down and deplatform people who lie and put out falsehoods that cause damage and violent, violent hate, there ought to be something done about it," he replied.

He said Democrats have to take action.



"Democrats have to kick it in. The president has to be more forceful and sooner or later the law enforcement and the U.S. government is going to have to stop the lying because it's causing people's deaths," Cameron said.

Watch: