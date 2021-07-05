Fox networks refuse to run President Joe Biden's Independence Day address
President Joe Biden at the White House (Photo: Screen capture)

President Joe Biden celebrated America with military families on the lawn of the White House Sunday, addressing the country with a positive message about the country returning from the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was nothing political about his speech. It was filled with salutes to the nation's military, first responders and public servants who helped the country make it through the past few years.

Despite the message of hope, Fox News refused to air the speech while other networks included the entirety of the address.

As a screen capture from CNN's Brian Stelter showed, Fox News was focusing on a Cost Guard member saving people from drowning off the coast of North Carolina. Fox Business had Larry Kudlow talking about the American dream.

See the screen capture below and watch the video if you missed it:



Watch President Biden's Full July 4th Remarks www.youtube.com

