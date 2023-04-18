Fox won’t have to issue on-air apology for spreading falsehoods in Dominion settlement: report

Fox News will not have to issue an on-air apology for spreading falsehoods over election fraud in 2020 under terms of its settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports.
The conservative cable network paid $787.5 million to settle with Dominion, which sought $1.6 billion.
Fox News issued a statement in which it acknowledged wrongdoing, saying that “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”
But Fox News won’t be required to issue any additional admission of wrongdoing on air, Darcy reports.
The cable news network’s senior media reporter tweeted: “I'm told that, as part of the terms of its settlement, Fox News will *not* have to acknowledge ON AIR that it told lies about Dominion in the wake of the 2020 election. Fox did acknowledge falsehoods in its statement. But don't expect hosts to have to read statements.”
Former GOP strategist Kurt Bardella expressed disappointment, saying in a reply to Darcy’s tweet “Bottom line: Fox escapes actual accountability for the lies they told. Nothing will change. They will keep lying to their audience and destabilizing our country.”