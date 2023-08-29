Foxconn founder muddies Taiwan election race with presidency bid

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee TAIPEI (Reuters) - Billionaire Foxconn founder Terry Gou's decision to stand for Taiwan's presidency has thrown a spanner in the works of a January election expected to return the ruling party for a third term at a time of soaring tensions with China. His wildcard entry as an independent candidate has been criticised by the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which fears Gou could split its vote, and is being closely watched by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in case he does against expectations unite their challengers. Gou, who stepped dow...