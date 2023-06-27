'What's a Uyghur?' GOP presidential candidate bungles basic foreign policy question
Wikimedia Commons

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican presidential candidate, fumbled on Tuesday when asked about China's oppression of the country's Muslim community.

"Will you be talking about the Uyghurs in your campaign?" radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Suarez.

"What the what? What's a Uyghur?" Suarez replied.

"You've got to get smart on that," Hewitt warned before pivoting to another subject.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, up to two million Uyghurs have been detained in China since 2017. The practice has been compared to genocide.

Watch the video clip below.

