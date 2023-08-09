Former California mayor called police 'pigs' and tried to run after being pulled over for DUI: report

The former mayor of a city in Northern California was arrested for driving under the influence earlier this month after he drove his vehicle onto the lawn outside the Marysville Police Department.

Audio from the arrest shows Frank Crawford, who is currently a Marysville Joint Unified School District board member, refusing to undergo a field sobriety test and calling officers "pigs" and other profane names, The Sacramento Bee reported.

He was booked on a misdemeanor charge at the Yuba County Jail and was later released on $2,500 bail.

“The (school) district is conducting its own related internal investigation into the matter,” school board president Randy Davis told The Bee. “Since that process is ongoing, the district may not comment further at this time.”

Police say Crawford agreed to take a breathalyzer test but sucked in air from the instrument instead of blowing into it. He then reportedly tried to run from officers who grabbed him and handcuffed him.



