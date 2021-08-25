'It breaks my brain': GOP pollster admits being exasperated by Trump supporters' vaccine refusal

Longtime GOP polling guru Frank Luntz told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he's reaching his limits when it comes to hearing Trump supporters' justifications for refusing to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Shortly before the start of the interview, Cooper played a clip of a Trump supporter who told reporter Donie O'Sullivan over the weekend that she wouldn't get vaccinated even if Trump personally told her to do so.

"I ain't a sheep!" the Trump supporter insisted. "I'm not doing what they tell me to do. I'm fighting against it!"

Anderson asked Luntz, who has been conducting research trying to figure out how to get Trump supporters vaccinated, what he made of the Trump fan's remarks.

"It used to break my heart and now it just breaks my brain," Luntz replied. "It causes my head to explode because I know how dangerous the delta variant is, and I know how much more dangerous it is than the vaccine."

Luntz did suggest, however, that the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine would convince a significant chunk of the remaining unvaccinated Americans to get the shot.

That said, Luntz believed that even this would only get the United States to about 75 percent vaccinated, which would still be short of what many scientists believe would be needed for herd immunity.

