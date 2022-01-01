Video shows local Fox anchor use Porsche as a ram to push car through intersection: report
Screengrab.

Shocking video obtained by San Francisco Bay Area television networks. reportedly shows a longtime local Fox anchor using his Porsche to push a car through an intersection.

"Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash late Thursday night in downtown Oakland," NBC Bay Area reported, citing police sources. "Witnesses told officers that driver one collided with driver two from behind. After the initial collision, the other driver exited their vehicle, and Somerville proceeded through the intersection, pushing the other vehicle into a pole on the southeast corner of the intersection."

Both NBC Bay Area and KRON-4 reached out to KTVU, which is owned by Fox, for comment but did not receive a response before airing their stories.

Watch:


Frank Somerville www.youtube.com

