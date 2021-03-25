'Heresy!' Franklin Graham's followers revolt after the evangelical leader says Jesus would get the COVID vaccine

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, took to Facebook this Wednesday and endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that if Jesus were alive today he'd definitely take it -- a bit of speculation that invoked an angry response in the comment thread that opened up beneath his post.

"I have been asked my opinion about the vaccine by the media and others. I have even been asked if Jesus were physically walking on earth now, would He be an advocate for vaccines," Graham wrote. "My answer was that based on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, I would have to say—yes, I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines to treat suffering and save lives."

"So, my own personal opinion is that from what we know, a vaccine can help save lives and prevent suffering," he added.

While there were many positive reactions in the over 17,000 comments on the post, the majority were from people chastising Graham for daring to speak positively about a vaccine they believe to have evil origins.

"The faux vaccine doesn't prevent ANYONE from contracting or spreading the virus!" commenter Luticia Brooks wrote. "People are still advised to wear 2 masks and social distance! What a joke! How do you know what Jesus would do in this situation? Jesus was wise and would see this farce for what it is; brainwashing the weaklings of the world!"

Another commenter slammed Graham based on the false notion that the COVID vaccines contain aborted fetal cells.

"This vaccine has aborted Baby cells in it; Jesus would NOT advocate for anything such as that!" wrote Jennifer Matthews. "The Ten Commandments says, 'Thou shalt not kill'! Jesus was and is not in our level; He is God! He lived in this world, but was not of this world; He told us not to conform to the the world but be transformed through Him, by accepting Him as our Savior."

According to Beverlee Pidgue, a Christian "should have faith in God not man nor doctor."

"Jesus said if none amongst u r sick there be no need of a physician...he is your true healer," she added.

"Jesus would not want his children to be poisoned," wrote Stephanie Lynn. "This is about greed not health. Sad to see this post."

