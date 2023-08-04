Man who called for mass shooting of poll workers and threatened kids of Arizona election officials sentenced

A Texas man who threatened two Arizona officials and their children and who called for polls workers to die in a mass shooting has been sentenced to prison, the Associated Press reported.

Frederick Francis Goltz, 52, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in federal prison on Friday.

"Prosecutors say court documents showed that Goltz threatened several people — including a lawyer with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and a Maricopa County elections official — on far-right social media platforms," the AP's report stated.

"Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, became a target of Trump supporters after Democratic President Joe Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, with Maricopa County putting him over the top. But even a Republican-backed review of the election in the county ended without producing proof to support Trump’s false claims of a stolen election," the AP continued.

Goltz pleaded guilty earlier this year to interstate threatening communications. The judge also ordered him to to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

Read the full report at the Associated Press.