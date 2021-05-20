Internet destroys conservative Free Beacon for attack on Ocasio-Cortez parking while Matt Gaetz probed for trafficking a minor

In a "breaking news" and "exclusive" piece the Washington Free Beacon sounded the alarm on what they felt was a shocking story: they believe that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) parked illegally outside of her apartment, which they claimed sits over a Whole Foods.

It drew mockery and insults that such a conservative site would be stalking the congresswoman. Others appeared to find it amusing that the Beacon seemed to be mocking the congresswoman for having an electric car.

It's unclear if the car is actually Ocasio-Cortez's, but generally, when someone is halfway in a parking spot, it is allowable. It's clear that there was additional room for the car to move back fully into the spot so it's also possible that the person parking didn't see the small allowance before the stop sign.

But more, people were furious that the Free Beacon would be broadcasting something so ridiculous when there were serious issues that Republicans are facing.

