California bill would require free condoms at public high schools. Here’s where it stands.
California Senate bill that would require public high schools to provide free condoms passed an education committee meeting Wednesday. - Ben Engel/The Sacramento Bee/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Contraceptive access throughout California high schools was on the docket for Wednesday’s Senate Education Committee meeting, where people in support and opposition took the stand.

If it the bill progresses — and eventually passes in the Senate — free condoms would be available to all students starting next school year.