Murdoch's New York Post warns Republican 'saboteurs' to shut up — then ridicules them as losers

The conservative New York Post is telling tea party Republicans to sit down, shut up and accept Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their leader.

For the past several weeks, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Ralph Norman (R-NC), Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Bob Good (R-VA) have maintained their refusal to compromise their beliefs for McCarthy. The GOP leader was ridiculed for the last year for being caught telling people whatever they want to hear, even if it conflicts with previously recorded statements from him. The biggest mockery has come from McCarthy attacking Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 attack and then crawling back to Mar-a-Lago to beg for help.

The Post is begging the GOP leaders to stop fighting for their strongly held beliefs and compromise, which isn't generally something that the named members are known for doing. Attacking them as "saboteurs," the Post demanded, "the answer is not to double down on Trump-esque candidates such as Biggs and Gaetz."

It then went on to ridicule Biggs in particular, for being unable to do anything to pull anyone to his side.

"Moreover, Biggs doesn’t command a majority," said the editorial board, ridiculing the Arizona congressman. "He barely commands enough people to fill a station wagon."

The editors claim that holding back on electing a speaker means that the Republicans won't be able to legislate. Given that the Democrats control the Senate and the White House, there won't be any possibility for the Republicans to get anything to pass without Democratic support.

"A vote against McCarthy could well be a vote in favor of the terrible Biden & Co. policies that have been punishing America since inauguration. Republicans (and the nation) simply can’t risk that," the Post said. But some of the tea party Republicans believe that McCarthy could ultimately end up making a deal with anyone, including President Joe Biden, if it means giving McCarthy any kind of power.

Read the full board piece at the Post.