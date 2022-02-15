Canadian truckers suffer 'morale blow' after infiltrators spam communications channel with 'gay cowboy anthem': report
Truckers and supporters on foot arrive at Parliament Hill in Canadian capital Ottawa on January 29, 2022 to protest government vaccination mandates(AFP)

On Monday, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's activation of the Emergencies Act to clear the far-right demonstrators blockading a critical international road to oppose vaccine mandates, BuzzFeed News D.C. bureau chief Paul McLeod reported that communications between the protesters are in currently chaos.

According to McLeod, the protesters were forced to abandon their first method of communication, the app Zello, after counterprotesters flooded their channels "with the gay cowboy anthem Ram Ranch," a song with incredibly explicit homoerotic lyrics.

But the problem was that the person moderating the channel they jumped ship to turned out to be a double agent who disrupted their communications to help police catch them.

One anti-vax trucker cited by McLeod described this experience as a "morale blow."


The so-called "Freedom Convoy" sought an end to vaccine mandates for truck drivers in Canada, despite the fact that 90 percent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated already.

Politicians and right-wing pundits in the United States cheered on the blockade, even as it disrupted automobile factories on the U.S. side of the border, and there were half-baked plans to stage similar blockades to disrupt the Super Bowl.

