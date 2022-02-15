'Not honest': CNN fact checker calls out Fox News for falsely claiming Canadians love anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy'

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale has taken particular interest in right-wing news coverage of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," in no small part because Canada is his native country.

In particular, Dale has been highly critical of conservative media outlets that portray the truckers' protest as a wildly popular revolt against the "elites" that are insisting on vaccination mandates, when the reality is the polls show it is broadly unpopular among Canadian citizens.

Writing on Twitter, Dale brought some receipts in the form of screen shots of recent polling numbers about the "Freedom Convoy."

Among the highlights are an Angus Reid Institute poll showing "more than two-thirds strongly oppose the protesters' approach and behavior"; a Leger poll showing "nearly two-thirds think the protesters are a selfish minority"; an Ipsos poll in which 59 percent agreed with the description of the protesters as "anti-vaxxers and bigots"; and a Maru Public Opinion poll showing 56 percent of respondents saying they don't agree with the protests in "any way, shape or form."

The bottom line, writes Dale, is that "anyone is portraying these protests as a popular uprising, as various Fox shows have, is not being honest."

