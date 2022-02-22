CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale has debunked some of the most detailed conspiracy theories for the past few years, but his latest appears to find one of the latest to be among the most absurd.

Writing Tuesday, Dale explained that it isn't true that the United Nations has sent troops into Canada to deal with the truckers protesting the vaccine.

North Bay deputy mayor Tanya Vrebosch noticed that her 52,000-resident town in northern Ontario was trending on Twitter. She was excited there was a possibility the town was getting attention for their building construction value.

"Nope," Dale wrote. "Very much nope."

In fact, the city was "trending for something so stupid." According to the false report, the UN was called in by Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau to help break up the so-called "Freedom Convoy." They linked the North Bay company Voyageur Aviation which owns a private airport. A passenger plane arrives there frequently, but somehow the right crafted a tale that the passenger plane was bringing UN soldiers.

"Flight records pulled up by Canadian aviation photojournalist Tom Podolec show that the regional jet that has been subject of this week's conspiracy theories arrived in North Bay on January 29 after departing the day prior from Amman, Jordan," wrote Dale.

"I can confirm that the aircraft has been in North Bay for several weeks for a routine aircraft maintenance heavy check event at our Voyageur North Bay facility," Dale quoted Voyagur parent company spokesperson Manon Stuart. "Voyageur employs approximately 220 people in North Bay, providing aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services for a global customer base."

Read the full fact-check at CNN.com.

IN RECENT NEWS: Pelosi ridicules Trump after Supreme Court rejects his effort to hide Jan. 6 documents