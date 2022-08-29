Watch: Man has a racist meltdown after spotting a 'Hindu' inside Taco Bell – but there's a bizarre twist

Police in Fremont, California, are investigating a racist rant caught on video, showing a man randomly yelling at another man while the two stood in a line at Taco Bell, KRON 4 reports.

Krishnan Jayaraman says he began recording when the man started yelling racist comments at him.

"A few minutes later he again said hey pick up your bean burrito and leave. You’re a vegetarian right? You don’t eat beef. You should eat beef. You Indians should eat beef," Jayaraman said.

"I’m not here to pick a fight with you," Jayaraman said he told the man. "...and he said you know you Hindus are a shame, disgusting. Then he spat on me."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump sets off alarm bells after sharing Truth Social warning of 'riots in the streets'

That's when Taco Bell employee called the police.

"I think that video is so horrific," said Pushpita Prasad of the Coalition of Hindus of North America in an interview with NBC Bay Area. "It’s sort of what we have been dreading for a while. We’ve been seeing an increasing number of attacks on Hindu Americans."

But Jayaraman said that he believes the man who accosted him was a fellow Indian. "Toward the end of the video, he said the late Prime Minister's name and threw an f-bomb at it. And then I realized, oh my god, he may be Indian," he explained to ABC 7 News.

"F*ck Indira Gandhi, n****," the man says in the video.

In response to the incident, Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington wrote on social media: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences.”

Watch Kron 4's report on the story below.