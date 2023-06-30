Fresh flight disruptions threaten  Fourth of July holiday weekend travel

The video uses real video clips of Trump and DeSantis in order to draw a stark distinction between the two on various LGBTQ issues. Spliced in between the clips of DeSantis are images of strong men and famous psychopaths, such as the character played by Patrick Batemen in American Psycho.

The responses were swift. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times wrote, "Wonder how the donor class feels about this video," referring to the individuals who are funding the DeSantis campaign.

A verified user who purports to be independent politically wrote, "I thought it was done by the left til saw what account posting it...ouch."

Even Republicans Against Trump tweeted only, "Embarrassing. Delete your account."

A gay Trump supporter had even stronger words for DeSantis.

"I spent the last 7 years of my life working with Trump to make the GOP a more welcoming place for gays WHILE ALSO being anti-groomer, anti-woke and pro religious liberty," he wrote Friday night. "I’ve even worked WITH DeSantis on this agenda. This ad is a slap in the face, and makes any LGBT person supporting DeSantis look like an absolute idiot."

