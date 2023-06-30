Fresh flight disruptions threaten  Fourth of July holiday weekend travel

By Doyinsola Oladipo and Rajesh Kumar Singh NEW YORK (Reuters) -The number of people traveling by air in the United States for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels for the first time in four years, but recent flight disruptions raise fresh questions about airlines' readiness to handle the summer travel rush. In anticipation of a busy summer, U.S. airlines have taken measures like trimming schedules and beefing up staffing to prevent large-scale flight disruptions, though inclement weather in some regions presents a risk to travelers during the period. Despite sign...