Fresh flight disruptions threaten  Fourth of July holiday weekend travel

By Doyinsola Oladipo and Rajesh Kumar Singh NEW YORK (Reuters) -The number of people traveling by air in the United States for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels for the first time in four years, but recent flight disruptions raise fresh questions about airlines' readiness to handle the summer travel rush. In anticipation of a busy summer, U.S. airlines have taken measures like trimming schedules and beefing up staffing to prevent large-scale flight disruptions, though inclement weather in some regions presents a risk to travelers during the period. Despite sign...
A new video shared by the DeSantis War Room on Twitter is being criticized by people across the political spectrum for its comparisons of Ron DeSantis to psychopaths and its anti-LGBTQ message.
The DeSantis War Room, which purports to provide "rapid response" for DeSantis, posted the video on the eve of the end of Pride Month. The premise of the clip is to show that former president Donald Trump has at times made pro-LGBTQ comments, while DeSantis has not.
The video uses real video clips of Trump and DeSantis in order to draw a stark distinction between the two on various LGBTQ issues. Spliced in between the clips of DeSantis are images of strong men and famous psychopaths, such as the character played by Patrick Batemen in American Psycho.
The responses were swift. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times wrote, "Wonder how the donor class feels about this video," referring to the individuals who are funding the DeSantis campaign.
A verified user who purports to be independent politically wrote, "I thought it was done by the left til saw what account posting it...ouch."
Even Republicans Against Trump tweeted only, "Embarrassing. Delete your account."
A gay Trump supporter had even stronger words for DeSantis.
"I spent the last 7 years of my life working with Trump to make the GOP a more welcoming place for gays WHILE ALSO being anti-groomer, anti-woke and pro religious liberty," he wrote Friday night. "I’ve even worked WITH DeSantis on this agenda. This ad is a slap in the face, and makes any LGBT person supporting DeSantis look like an absolute idiot."
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former attorney and past New York mayor, could be signaling his intent to work with the prosecution in its fake electors case against Trump, a former prosecutor said on Friday.
Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal and New York state prosecutor, was asked during an appearance on MSNBC what Giuliani's voluntary signaled to her. Mostly, she said, "It tells us that Jack Smith is really busy."
"At the same time that he is going full speed ahead in the documents case, he is also working on the January 6th case and Giuliani's appearance in the proffer is interesting," Farhadian Weinstein said. "We don't know what it means. We could make some educated guesses."
Farhadian Weinstein pushed the audience to consider the fact that Giuliani was a U.S. Attorney in the southern district of New York.
"He knows better than anybody what to do, how to help himself. One possibility is that he is working his way towards cooperation agreement. When you decide to make an agreement as the government, with somebody, where they plead guilty to whatever crimes they've committed in exchange for leniency, you have to have a series of properties along the way in which that person tells you everything they've ever done that was wrong and you decide if you believe them, if you want to work with them. That is one possibility for what is going on here."
A CNN political analyst said Friday that the Supreme Court’s recent rulings are likely to fuel blowback for Republicans.
Democratic strategist Maria Cardona said the student loan forgiveness decision in particular is likely to motivate young Democratic voters in the 2024 election cycle.
“… what I have heard from so many people across the board, young voters, Latino voters, Black voters, they're saying that this is completely unfair, that this is something that is going to mobilize them in the upcoming election,” Cardona said during an appearance on CNN Primetime with host Kaitlan Collins.
Cardona said the student debt forgiveness the Biden administration pushed for would have provided relief to 43 million people including 50 percent of Latino students and 40 percent of Black students.
“And for Black and Latino families, that would have been a game changer, not just for their families, but for their generation,” Cardona said.
“That's the kind of thing that you look at this country and you say ‘this is the difference between me and my family and my kids being able to live the American dream, or having to essentially live paycheck by paycheck for generations.’
“And so it's going to be a huge contrast going into the 2024 elections. I can already see the ads being written and I think it's something that Democrats are definitely going to be underscoring.”
Cardona’s views echoed the comments of Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who during an appearance on CNN earlier in the day said he believes the Supreme Court’s latest rulings will “haunt” the GOP.
“The excesses of the Supreme Court is going to backfire. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade reduced what was supposed to be a red wave in the 2022 election cycle to nothing more than then a red trickle,” Torres said.
“So not only is the Supreme Court's decision, bad law, it's also bad politics and it's going to come back to haunt the Republican Party.”
Republican strategist Rina Shah acknowledged last year’s decision overturning Roe v Wade bolstered Democrats in the midterms, but said she didn’t think the student loan debt ruling would have the same effect.
“So you've got blue collar folks saying this is my money paying for white collar folks who are already earning money,” Shah said.