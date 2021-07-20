Shocking brawl erupts on Frontier Airlines flight – and passengers say it was sparked by racism

Video taken by a passenger on a plane at Miami Airport shows a brawl break out between passengers during an argument over luggage that a witness says turned racial, Local 10 reports.

According to Kiera Pierre Louis, who witnessed the incident and recorded it on her cellphone, one passenger became upset when another was taking too long to retrieve luggage from a compartment. That's when the first passenger used a racial slur against the second passenger and then punched him.

"You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats. The flight attendant got involved. The white man's wife got involved. His son, I believe, and his son's girlfriend — everyone was just involved," she said.

After several people eventually broke up the fight, Pierre Louis said the first passenger, who she claims started the fight, was allowed to leave the plane, while the Black man was told to stay behind.

"The Black passenger had to wait on the plane, when he didn't even start it, and the police, while we were walking off the plane, walked right past the person, the white man who actually initiated everything," she said. But according to Miami Dade Police, the Black passenger was not held back, but chose to stay behind so he could file a police report.

Watch video of the incident below:

SmartNews